Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,247,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 165,083 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.