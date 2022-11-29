Trexquant Investment LP Has $370,000 Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $16,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Standex International by 187.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 207.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $111.89.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Standex International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

