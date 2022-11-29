Trexquant Investment LP Has $380,000 Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,068 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,245,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Element Solutions Price Performance
Element Solutions stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Articles
