Trexquant Investment LP Has $388,000 Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $51,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 391,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,730 over the last three months. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOXX stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.27. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

