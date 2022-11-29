Trexquant Investment LP Has $407,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

