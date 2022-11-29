Trexquant Investment LP Has $408,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navient by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 24.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

