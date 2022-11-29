Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nova by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Nova by 10.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

