Trexquant Investment LP Invests $378,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 526,097 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,238.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

