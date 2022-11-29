Trexquant Investment LP Invests $378,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

