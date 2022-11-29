Trexquant Investment LP Invests $396,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,883,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

