Trexquant Investment LP Invests $399,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in New Relic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after acquiring an additional 456,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Relic by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $57,964,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $154,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,275.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $154,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,275.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $125,493.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $820,026.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,414,921. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

