Trexquant Investment LP Invests $401,000 in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

INBK stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.50.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.