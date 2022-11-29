Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 311,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 948,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.