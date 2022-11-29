Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,707 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 311,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 948,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Shares of AM stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
Antero Midstream Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Midstream (AM)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.