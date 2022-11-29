Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $381,000 Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.