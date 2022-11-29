Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $395,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,483 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.