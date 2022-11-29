Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $396,000 Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

