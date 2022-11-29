Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 271.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 127.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ScanSource Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $759.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.