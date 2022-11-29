Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $18,612,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,261 shares of company stock worth $242,517 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

