Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

