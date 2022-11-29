Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 310.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 63.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

