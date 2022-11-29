Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 9,423 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

