Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $8,454,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 114.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial cut their price target on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

