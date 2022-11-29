Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 13,736 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Docebo by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $4,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $995.29 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $74.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Docebo Profile

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.