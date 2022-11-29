Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 55,426 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Century Aluminum by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 5.0 %

Century Aluminum Company Profile

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $732.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.