Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,017 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.38.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

