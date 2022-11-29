Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,650 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

