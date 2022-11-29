Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,985 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $14,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
SWI stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.14.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
