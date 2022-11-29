Trexquant Investment LP Sells 11,959 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $94.31.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

