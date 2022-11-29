Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,394 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.
NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $734.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.85.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
