Trexquant Investment LP Sells 17,163 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $151.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

