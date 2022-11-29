Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,959 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 47.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.