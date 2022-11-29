Trexquant Investment LP Sells 25,426 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.5627 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 110.84%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.