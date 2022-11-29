Trexquant Investment LP Sells 504 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Q2 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.