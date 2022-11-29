Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,947 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

