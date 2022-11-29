Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,552 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arko by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 2.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Arko by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

