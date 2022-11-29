Trexquant Investment LP Takes $391,000 Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Erasca by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Erasca in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERAS stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $824.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.08. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

