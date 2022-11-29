Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 267,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 145,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $240.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

