Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 59,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE:ELP opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

