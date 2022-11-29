Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $123.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

