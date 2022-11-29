Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCW opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

