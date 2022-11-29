Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,819 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,891,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

SFM stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

