Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Up 870.0% in November

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 870.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trimax Price Performance

TMXN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Trimax has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Trimax

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

