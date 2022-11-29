Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Up 870.0% in November

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 870.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Trimax Price Performance
TMXN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Trimax has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Trimax
