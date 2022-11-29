TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $10,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of TTEC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 568,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 70,018 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTEC Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.