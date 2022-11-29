UBS Group AG Buys 19,526 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

