UBS Group AG Buys 21,961 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kadant were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average is $182.27. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

