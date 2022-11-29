UBS Group AG Buys 31,164 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

IVZ opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

