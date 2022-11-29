UBS Group AG Buys 32,391 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,447,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,219,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

