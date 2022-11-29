UBS Group AG Buys 44,180 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

