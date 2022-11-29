UBS Group AG Buys 53,502 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 344,195 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 356,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 107,896 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 332,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

