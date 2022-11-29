UBS Group AG Buys 66,211 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in PTC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PTC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,861 shares of company stock valued at $34,018,084. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

